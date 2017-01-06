Eagles Ready to Begin 2017 with Road Trip to Colorado Mesa, Western State

After closing out 2016 on a high note by posting victories on New Year’s Eve, both Chadron State College basketball teams will open the 2017 portion on their schedules at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction on Friday night and Western State in Gunnison on Saturday night. Both double-headers will tip off at 5:30.

Both Eagles’ quintets rallied in the closing minutes Saturday evening to slip past Adams State. The Lady Eagles won 60-59 and the men 66-58. The triumphs were the third this season for the women and the second for the men.

The men’s victory was particularly significant because the Eagles were down to just eight players after both Austin Hall and Darius Polley suffered sprained ankles in the first half of the game against Fort Lewis the previous night and did not suit up against Adams State.

CSC coach Houston Reed said Hall is “day-to-day” and may be able to see limited action this weekend, but that Polley isn’t expected to be available.

The Mesa women are 8-3 for the season and 5-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Their top player is Bryanna Adams, a 5-9 senior who is averaging 18 points and 5.5 rebounds. She has sunk 43.4 percent (36 of 83) of her 3-point shots.

Uncharacteristically, the Mesa men are struggling. They are 2-11 overall and have defeated only Adams State in seven conference contests. Four Mavericks are averaging in double figures, paced by junior guard CJ Davis at 14.2 points a game.

Both Adams (27-31) and Davis (35-39) have missed only four free throws this season.

The Western State women are 3-8 for the season and 2-5 in the RMAC. None of the Lady Mountaineers is averaging in double digits.

The Western men are 2-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Their only RMAC win was over Mesa 76-75 in late November. Ben Beauchamp, a 6-4 junior, is the Mountaineers’ top gun. He is averaging 17 points, paced by a high of 34 during a 107-103 overtime loss to Fort Lewis.

The Eagles will be back home on Friday the 13th of January to play Westminster.