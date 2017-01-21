Eagles power past Adams State for fifth RMAC win

Kalli Feddersen had 19 points and nine rebounds, both game-highs, and Erin Graham and Letty Rodriguez each scored 17 Friday night as Chadron State defeated Adams State 78-66 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest.

The game had its oddities. Adams State scored the final 14 points of the first quarter to take a 24-17 lead. The Eagles retaliated by tallying 15 of the last 17 points in the second period en route to a 42-36 halftime advantage.

The Grizzlies cut the margin to three points three times in the third frame, but Chadron State owned a 65-52 lead entering the fourth quarter and was ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Both teams shot just over 40 percent from the field. The Eagles were 11 of 29 from 3-point range with Feddersen sinking four of five treys and Graham three of eight to lead the way. Adams State was eight of 23 from long range by none of the Grizzlies had more than two.

Lejla Hadzialijagic led Adams State with 12 points. Both Arianna Barnes and Cyndy McHenry scored 11.

The Eagles are now 5-10 for the season and 5-7 in the RMAC. Adams State is 1-15 and 0-13. CSC will continue the road trip by playing at Fort Lewis in Durango, Colorado, on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.