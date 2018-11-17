Eagles overcome slow start, discover new inside force but fall to MSU-Billings Friday

A 16-1 run against them in the third quarter was the deciding factor for Chadron State’s women’s basketball team Friday night, as they fell to Montana State Billings, 67-59.

“59 points isn’t enough, but our offense improved tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “We improved defensively too, but turnovers hurt us again.”

After the Eagles took a 42-39 lead with 8:17 left in the third, they wouldn’t score another basket, other than a Jessica Harvey free throw, until there was 2:36 remaining in the quarter. The run by the Yellowjackets gave them a 55-43 lead.

The first quarter ended with MSU Billing leading 20-11.

In the second quarter, freshman Angelique Gall , who had scored two points total in the teams previous two games, came off the bench to spark the Eagles. She scored 14 of CSC’s 22 points, helping them close the gap at halftime to four.

“Angelique was very effective tonight,” Raymer said. “Nobody could stop her, it was a great effort from her.”

Due to the Yellowjackets 16-1 run, they outscored the Eagles 23-14 in the third quarter, to lead 60-47 at the end of it. In the fourth, CSC rallied to tighten the score to six, but were unable to overcome the deficit.

As a team, CSC outrebounded MSU-Billings 47-29, but lost the turnover battle 28-17.

Gall was the game’s leading scorer, finishing with 16 points. Taryn Foxen scored 13 points and led CSC, along with Brittni McCully , with three assists. Four different Eagles finished with five rebounds.

Four different Yellowjackets finished with double-digit points. Taylor Cunningham and Janessa Williams each finished with 15, Hannah Collins had 11 and Jeanann Lemelin recorded 10.

Three Yellowjackets had five rebounds and Collins had a game high six assists.

The Eagles once again play at home tomorrow at 5:30 p.m., as they host Sioux Falls. The Cougars defeated South Dakota School of Mines 64-49 Friday night.