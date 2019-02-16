Eagles open weekend with defeat to SD Mines

Sami Steffeck scored 21 points and Anna Haugen had 16 points and 14 rebounds as the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Hardrockers defeated the Chadron State women’s basketball team 64-52 Friday night.

“Haugen is quick, very aggressive and kept beating us to the hole. We had a hard time with her both nights we played them,” Raymer said.

The Hardrockers shot 50 percent in the second half and 44 percent for the game in the victory. Chadron State finished 22 of 58 from the field, for 38 percent.

“We didn’t finish well tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “We shot poorly and didn’t move ball like we wanted to.”

Chadron State scored the first two points of the game on a pair of Haley Urbatsch free throws, but a three-pointer by Steffeck gave Mines the lead for good.

The Eagles recorded one more rebound than the Hardrockers with 33 and had one more turnover with 21. Chadron State committed 22 fouls compared to nine by Mines.

South Dakota Mines finished 12-15 from the charity stripe, while the Eagles made five of seven attempts.

Both teams scored 15 points off turnovers.

Jori Peters led CSC with 10 points and five assists, with only one turnover. Angelique Gall had a team high seven rebounds.

Steffeck shot 8-12 from the field, five being from three-point land. As a team, the Hardrockers had five assists.

Chadron State falls to 4-20 overall and 3-15 in the conference.

Chadron State hosts Black Hills State tomorrow. Three Eagle seniors will be honored in-between the men’s and women’s games.