Eagles nearly come all the way back against #18 Northern State

Once down by 22 points, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team rallied to score 12 points in the final minute and 50 seconds, but time ran out and the Eagles had to settle for a 66-62 loss to the homestanding Northern State Wolves in a non-conference clash Saturday night.

The Eagles led 16-15 after 11 minutes had been played, but missed eight of their next nine field goal attempts and trailed 34-24 at halftime.

Chadron State also was cold early in the second half, missing six straight shots while the Wolves opened a 47-25 lead.

The Eagles did not fade into oblivion. They sank 11 of their final 18 shots from the field and also made 12 of 13 free throws in the second half while making the game interesting down the stretch.

“We didn’t play with enough intensity at times, but finally got going and had our best offensive performance of the season during the last 14 minutes of the game,” CSC coach Houston Reed said. “We’re getting better, but have to keep working.”

Both teams put three players in double figures. Guard Michael Sparks , who had just one point at halftime, finished with 14 to lead the Eagles. Center Adoum Mbang added 12 points and Brady Delimont 10.

Forward Diontae Champion came off the injured list to score nine points and Jeremy Ruffin contributed eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for CSC.

Ian Smith, a 5-10 guard, led Northern with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Decker added 13 points, including three free throws in the final 25 seconds to help Northern keep the lead. Gabe King finished with 12.

Both teams shot 41 percent from the field. The Eagles were 22-54, including 5-10 from 3-point range. The Wolves were 22-53, including 7-23 from behind the arc.

Northern out-rebounded the Eagles 42-28.

Now 4-2, Northern State was ranked No. 18 in NCAA II entering this weekend. The 2-4 Eagles will open their conference schedule at home Saturday, Dec. 1 against Metro State of Denver. The double-header will start at 4 p.m. with the women’s game.

Chadron State 24 38 —62

Northern State 34 32 —66

Chadron State– Michael Sparks 14, Adoum Mbang 12, Brady Delimont 10, Diontae Champion 9, Jeremy Ruffin 8, Jaisean Jackson 4, Charles Gavin 3, Walker Andrew 2. Totals–22-54 (5-10) 13-17 62 points, 28 rebounds, 10 turnovers.

Northern State–Ian Smith 17, Justin Decker 13, Gabe King 12, Bo Fries 8, Mason Stark 7, Jordan Belka 4, Cole Dahl 3, Parker Fox 2. Totals: 22-53 (7-23) 15-25 66 points, 42 rebounds, 9 turnovers.