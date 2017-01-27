Eagles move to 5-0 in RMAC with 19-17 victory at NM Highlands

Chadron State College wrestling (6-1, 5-0 RMAC) defeated the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys (1-7, 1-3 RMAC) by a score of 19-17 on Thursday evening at the John A. Wilson Complex in Las Vegas.

In doing so, Chadron State ensures that they will have at least a tie for the best conference dual record among the seven RMAC permanent members, who are obligated to compete head-to-head.

Each squad won five of the 10 matches, however three Eagles earned a combined five bonus points, compared with the Cowboys and their one bonus point match.

The biggest win of the night came at 174 pounds, when Chance Helmick won by technical fall over the Cowboys’ Jacob Hawthorne, by a score of 16-1.

Taylor Summers , at 133, and Luke Zeiger , at 141, each had major decisions over their opponents to help the Eagles to the win on the road. Summers downed the region’s No. 8 Jack Gaylor 12-3.

CSC’s two other wins came from Matthew Kindler , at 197, and Cooper Cogdill , at 285, erasing a 17-13 deficit down the homestretch and sending the visitors away with the victory.

Johnny Porter , facing the Cowboys’ top-ranked wrestler, Reis Humphrey at No. 6 regionally, held his man to a 6-2 decision to deny a potential upset bid.

CSC continues its quest for the top record in the RMAC on Friday night, traveling to Alamosa, Colorado, to face Adams State at 6 p.m.