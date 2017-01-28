Eagles maintain perfect mark in RMAC with 21-18 win at Adams State

The Chadron State College wrestling team remained undefeated in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference duals, clinching the top dual record in the league on Friday night by edging Adams State 21-18.

Now 6-0 in conference duals, the Eagles used the same script that had worked so well in their previous four RMAC duals this month. Each team has won five matches and a victory by sophomore heavyweight Cooper Cogdill in the finale has allowed the Eagles to emerge as the winner.

“ Brandon Kile wished he could have one back there,” said CSC head wrestling coach Brett Hunter , “but Taylor Summers came through with a huge win. It was kind of up-and-down for us. We had one guy step up and another guy we were counting on falls apart. It’s just another team effort. We continue to find a way to win these duals.”

Cogdill had to overcome a 2-0 deficit for his 4-2 win over Tuli Laulu on Friday night. After being reversed in the second period, he escaped, then got a takedown in the third period and also earned a point for riding time.

Pins by Sean Glasgow at 149 pounds and Chance Helmick 174 provided the bonus points against Adams State. Dylan Udero’s pin at 141 pounds gave the Grizzlies their only bonus points.

Chadron State’s other winners were Taylor Summers at 133 pounds and Johnny Porter at 157, both by a single-point decision.

Summers, the No. 9 ranked 133-pounder in NCAA Division II, edged Martin Ramirez, who is ranked seventh, 5-4 and Porter won 8-7 over Gavin Davey.

Summers’ third-period takedown gave him a 5-3 lead. Ramirez managed to escape, but couldn’t score again.

Porter needed both an escape at a takedown as time was running out in the final stanza for his one-point victory.

The Eagles’ three-point margin of victory in the team score Friday night is their largest in the five January duals against conference opponents. Two of the previous ones were decided by a single point, another was by two and the other was on criteria because the Eagles had the only pin.

Next up for Chadron State is the RMAC Tournament in Colorado Springs on Feb. 4. Colorado State-Pueblo is the only remaining conference team on the Eagles’ dual schedule. They will collide in Chadron on Feb. 11. The ThunderWolves are now 2-2 against RMAC foes after a loss Thursday evening to Western State.

“These duals help bring the team together, by finding different ways to win,” said Hunter. “That’s what we’re going to need for the conference tournament. We’re going to need guys to step up and win matches that they aren’t expected to. Our heavy hitters need to wrestle hard and hopefully team-wise we’re in the thick of things to get a tournament championship.”