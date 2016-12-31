Eagles Look to Start 2017 Strong at New Year’s Eve Wrestling Tournament

A majority of the Chadron State College wrestlers will be helping ring in the New Year by participating in an open tournament hosted by Midland Lutheran in Fremont on Saturday.

CSC coach Brett Hunter said while wrestling tournaments aren’t usually scheduled at New Year’s, he’s grateful that his grapplers will have the opportunity to compete during the long holiday layoff.

“This gives us a chance to help control our weight and stay somewhat in condition,” Hunter said.

The last competition for most of the Eagles was on Dec. 3 at the Wisconsin Open Tournament in Kenosha and they won’t wrestle again until Jan. 12, when Colorado Mesa will visit for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual.

Chadron State also entered the Cowboy Open at the University of Wyoming on Nov. 5 and the Holiday Inn Open at Kearney on Nov. 18 and defeated Colorado Mines in a dual on Nov. 27.

Six Eagles have reached double figures in victories. Those wrestlers, by weight, are 125 pounds– Brandon Kile of Hastings, 10-4; 133— Taylor Summers of Plymouth, 11-3, and Chance Karst of Powell, Wyo., 13-6; 149— Sean Glasgow of Newark, N.J., 11-1; 174— Chance Helmick of Beatrice, 12-2; and heavyweight— Cooper Cogdill of Chadron, 11-4.

In addition, Brock Thumm of Watervelt, Mich., is 9-5 at 141, Willy Cogdill of Chadron is 8-5 at 184 and Matt Kindler of David City is 8-4 at 197.

Injuries have hit the Eagles hard. Seven team members who were expected to compete for varsity slots are not available.

“Thankfully, we’ve got good depth and can still fill most of the weight classes fairly well, but because of the injuries, we’re not as strong a team as we had hoped to be,” Hunter noted.