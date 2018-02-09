Eagles Hosting MSU-Denver & UCCS on First February Weekend Home

The Chadron State College basketball teams will host Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs this weekend as they begin a five-game homestand to wrap up the season.

The Metro Roadrunners will visit Friday night. Both teams are 12-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The women are 16-7 overall and are tied for second in the conference standings. The men, who lost their first five non-conference games, are 13-10 for the season and are third in the RMAC, but No. 2 Westminster, 14-3 in league play, cannot advance to the conference shootout because the Griffins are still transitioning into the NCAA.

Both Colorado Springs teams are 8-9 in the conference and are battling to finish in the top eight among the 14 playoff-eligible teams.

The Colorado Springs women are 8-14 for the season and the men are 11-12.

This weekend’s guests swept the Eagles on their home courts in December, but CSC was competitive. The Metro women won 56-45 and the men prevailed 79-67, even though the Eagles shot 51 percent from the field. The Colorado Springs women won over CSC 71-58 and the men used a 22-8 advantage from the free throw line to help take a 69-63 decision.