Eagles Host South Dakota Volleyball Rivals

Black Hills State University and South Dakota Mines travel to Chadron State College this weekend for what should be a pair of entertaining Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball matches.

The Yellow Jackets (6-9, 3-3 RMAC) are another tough blocking team, as were the Eagles’ last two opponents, Regis and Westminster. They average 2.24 blocks per set, just behind Regis for second best in the conference. On that front, they are led by 5-11 senior middle Cheyenne Palu of Gillette, Wyoming, who in 2016 was fourth in all of NCAA Division II with 1.46 blocks per set. BHSU is also No. 2 in the league with 16.63 digs per set, led by senior libero Sydney Ederhoff.

Both CSC and BHSU have dropped their last three matches, with the Yellow Jackets having traveled to No. 17 Augustana recently and having allowed No. 22 Colorado Mines to squeak by them at home. Despite a total of 29 matches played, combining the two teams’ schedules, they have not faced a common opponent.

South Dakota Mines is as vulnerable an opponent as the Eagles have faced so far this season, coming into the weekend 1-14 and 0-6 in conference play. The Hardrockers are tied with Western State, whom CSC swept on the road, for the last spot in the RMAC standings. They feature few standouts besides 6-0 senior outside hitter Mikkella Reese, who ranks fourth in the RMAC with 0.39 service aces per set, and leads the team with 2.61 kills and 3.14 total points per set.

The Hardrockers have dropped seven in a row since their sole victory, a neutral-site sweep of Minot State in Aberdeen, South Dakota in their final match before the start of the RMAC schedule. They have taken sets from Fort Lewis, New Mexico Highlands, and CSU-Pueblo in league action, but are winless for the past four weeks, which include a trip to No. 21 Wayne State, an upcoming visitor to Chadron.

The Chadron State women will host Chadron Night on Friday, October 6. The Eagles will sign posters in the lobby of Chicoine Center following the match. On Saturday they will host special guests from the Chadron State Child Development Center Laboratory.