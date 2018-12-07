Eagles head to CCU & Regis for key RMAC road games

The Chadron State College basketball teams will begin their season-long dose of playing conference double-headers this weekend. They’ll visit the Denver area to meet Colorado Christian on Friday starting at 5 p.m. and Regis on Saturday for a 3 o’clock tipoff with the women’s games.

The Chadron State men, now 3-4, got their conference slate off to a great start Saturday night by downing Metro State for just the fourth time since the Roadrunners joined the RMAC in 1998-99. The CSC women, 1-6, also came close to knocking off Metro State, but were edged in overtime.

Colorado Christian and Regis also split their conference openers while playing one another.

The Cougars won the women’s game 78-64 and Regis took the men’s contest 84-67.

The Christian women are 3-4. One of their wins was a 73-66 verdict over Texas A&M International, the team the Lady Eagles bested 55-51 in the season-opener for both teams.

Jordan Bahr, a 5-10 senior who averaged 12.7 points and 7-7 rebounds last season, is doing even better this season. She’s averaging 22.7 points and 7.9 caroms. She scored 30 points against Regis after tallying 21, 24, 26 and 28 in November games.

The Colorado Christian men at 2-4 but are shooting 51 percent from the field and have out-rebounded their foes 199-179. Justin Engesser and Braxton Tucker, both 6-5, are averaging 15.5 points. Engesser has buried 11 of 22 pointers and made 19 of 21 free throws.

The Regis women are 3-2. They also knocked off Texas A&M International 66-49. Majestie Robinson, a 5-6 senior, leads in scoring at 13.2 points a game that includes going 13-31 from behind the arc. A pair of 5-11 Rangers, Jaz’Myne Snipes and Whitney Jacob, are averaging 10.8 and 9.7 points, respectively.

The Regis men were tabbed the RMAC favorites this season when the coaches voted about six weeks ago. They are 4-2 after caging the Christian Cougars. Their top gun is 6-5 senior Jarrett Brodbeck, who is averaging 18 points. He’s sunk 21 of 47 treys and 11 of 13 free shots.

Brodbeck tallied 28 against the Cougars Saturday might.

Three more Rangers also are averaging in double digits, led by 6-2 Christian Little at 13.3 points.

The Eagles will be back home to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule Dec. 15 and 16 against Western State and Colorado Mesa. The games are on Saturday and Sunday because graduation will occupy the Chicoine Center on Friday.