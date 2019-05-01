Eagles freshman second baseman lands on All-RMAC softball 1st Team

By: Kaleb Center

Chadron State Sports Information

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its annual All-RMAC softball teams on Tuesday, revealing two selections for Chadron State College players.

Freshman Haleigh Hoefs , of Lincoln, Nebraska, was chosen by the 13 head coaches in the league as the First Team All-RMAC second baseman. She finished second in the conference for batting average and slugging, and was also among the top five for doubles, total bases, and home runs. Hoefs came .001 away from the CSC single-season batting record, broke the slugging record with an .837, and tied the record for doubles. The star second baseman went on a hitting streak of 15 games that spanned nearly four weeks from March 24 to April 19.

Also receiving honors was senior Kayla Michel . The first baseman from Berthoud, Colorado received honorable mention in the conference release by receiving multiple votes from the coaches. Michel set a new school single season record with 53 RBI, and she led the team in home runs with 15. This marks the second All-RMAC honorable mention of her career, and she was named to the Second Team in 2017.

Player of the Year honors went to Anne Marie Torres of Colorado Mesa, the RMAC regular season batting champ. Her teammate, Kimbri Herring, received the Pitcher of the Year Award.

Rebecca Gonzales of MSU Denver was tabbed Freshman of the Year, while Colorado Mines skipper Leah Glasgow was the Coach of the Year.