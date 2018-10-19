Eagles finishing home volleyball schedule this weekend contending for RMAC Tournament berth

After defending their home court and finishing the weekend 2-0, the Chadron State volleyball team closes its home schedule this weekend, as they host the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Friday night and Colorado School of Mines, Saturday.

Last weekend, the Eagles defeated Colorado State University – Pueblo in four sets on Friday, and edged New Mexico Highlands in an exciting five set match on Saturday.

Fridays opponent, the UCCS Mountain Lions, are 10-11 overall and 8-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Mountain Lions are ranked sixth in the conference, three spots ahead of CSC, who is currently ranked ninth with a 5-7 conference record. The Mountain Lions swept both CSU-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands two weekends ago.

UCCS is led by senior Alyssa Brinton, who leads the team with 216 kills. Setter Raelynn Edge has recorded 833 assists on the season, an average of 11.04 a set, ranking her third in the conference.

Defensively, Jordyn Kinsey leads the Mountain Lions with 350 digs. Junior Lauren Brown paces the team with 72 blocks, the next closest being Josie Russell with 36. Kinsey also leads the Mountain Lions in service aces, with 20.

As a team, UCCS is fourth in the conference in both kills and assists.

Colorado School of Mines sits at the top of the conference standings with a RMAC record of 12-1 and an overall record of 18-3. The Orediggers lone conference loss is to Colorado Christian in four sets last weekend.

Offensively, two different players have over 200 kills for the Orediggers, led by Abby Tiesman with 273 and Lindsey Jin with 204. Tiesman’s average of 3.46 kills per set is ranked third in the RMAC.

Setter Drew Stokes leads Mines with 913 assists, an average of 11.71 per set, good enough for first in the conference. Last week, Stokes was named the RMAC Setter of the Week for the fourth straight week.

Elle Duis has 362 digs on the season while Tiesman has 80 blocks. Both marks lead the Orediggers.

Colorado School of Mines leads the conference in hitting percentage, assists per set and kills per set.

Family night is scheduled for Friday, as well as Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Eagle seniors will be recognized before the match on senior night, with first serve scheduled for 4 p.m.