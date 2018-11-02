Eagles drop match at MSU-Denver, finish season tonight against Roadrunners in rematch

The Chadron State volleyball team fell in three sets to the Roadrunners of MSU-Denver Thursday night, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16. The loss drops the Eagles record to 8-18 overall and 6-11 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The Roadrunners opened the night with a 6-0 lead in set one, in which they hit .382, compared to CSC’s .071 hitting percentage. In set two, the teams were tied at 19 before the Roadrunners pulled away.

Set three saw the Eagles tighten the Roadrunner lead to 11-10 on a Chandler Hageman kill, but MSU-Denver answered with a 10-0 run on its way to the sweep.

“We took advantage of our opportunities in the second set and had a higher energy level, but didn’t finish with the win,” Head Coach Riann Mullis said.

The Eagles were led by Aracely Hernandez with nine kills and Brooke Gardner with eight. Hernandez recorded a double-double with 11 digs.

Hageman led the Eagles in hitting percentage and blocks by hitting .250 with five kills and recording five blocks.

Ashton Burditt led the team with 13 digs and Madison Webb had 23 assists.

As a team, CSC hit .058 compared to the Roadrunners .274.

Kayla White and Taylor Duryea had 13 and 12 kills respectively for MSU-Denver. White recorded a .360 hitting percentage and Duryea finished with 11 digs.

Alyssa Kelling had a match high six blocks while Lyric Hebert finished with 18 digs. Jessa Megenhardt led the Roadrunners with 29 assists and Mikaela Kubiak recorded 15.

“Tomorrow night we need to go out of the season feeling good about ourselves as individuals and as a program,” Mullis said. “We need to control what we can control and be competitive as possible. We showed glimpses of that tonight but it wasn’t enough.”

The Eagles finish its season tomorrow as the once again face MSU-Denver at 7 p.m.