Eagles Drop Another Close Contest, 59-57 to Western State

For the second night in a row, the Chadron State College women’s basketball team fought tooth-and-nail to the bitter end, but came up short—this time by two points. The Western State Mountaineers scored the game’s last basket and won 59-57 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash in Chadron on Saturday night.

The previous night, Colorado Mesa squeezed out a 64-63 verdict.

Saturday night, Western State scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to open a 50-43 lead, the visitors’ largest of the game.

Chadron State rallied to tie the count at 57-57 with 45 seconds left on a jumper by Kalli Feddersen from the top of the key.

The Mountaineers got what proved to be the game-winner, when freshman post Katie Dalton sank a baby hook shot from about five feet away on the right side of the basket with 20 seconds remaining.

Feddersen tried to answer 10 seconds later by driving for a layup, but the shot missed and Western grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.

Most of the stats were as close as the final score. The Eagles tallied 46 points from the field, two more than Western. The Mountaineers were 15-of-19 from at the free throw line and the Eagles were 11-of-16. Both teams finished with 40 rebounds and 20 fouls.

The score was tied 11 times and the lead changed hands 13 times.

Jessie Erickson, a 5-10 freshman, led Western with 18 points while Dalton’s dozen was next.

Feddersen, the subject of special defenses much of the game, paced the Eagles with 16 points. Fellow senior Kendra Baucom scored 11 and collected a game-high 14 rebounds. Freshman Jessica Harvey added 10 points.

Chadron State coach Janet Raymer acknowledged that the razor-thin losses were disappointing, but predicted the Eagles will continue to battle.

“We have to fight through this, and I know we still have lot of fight left in us,” Raymer said.

The Eagles are now 3-13 overall and 1-9 in the conference. Western State is 6-9 and 3-6.

Score by quarters:

Western State 12 15 18 14 —59

Chadron State 10 18 15 14 —57

Western State—Jessie Erickson 18, Katie Dalton 12, Samantha Coleman 9, Jadyn Kanzler 9, Alicia Jimenez 7, Chandler Sturms 4. Totals: 20-57 (4-16) 15-19 59 points, 40 rebounds, 17 turnovers.

Chadron State— Kalli Feddersen 16, Kendra Baucom 11, Jessica Harvey 10, Savannah Weidauer 6, Taryn Foxen 4, Brooke Turek 4, McKenna McClintic 4, Kenzie Brennan 2. Totals: 23-59 (0-7) 11-16 57 points, 40 rebounds, 14 turnovers.

3-pointers: WSC—Erickson 2, Coleman 1, Jimenez 1.