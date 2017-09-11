Eagles Dominate Cross Country Meet

Both Chadron State College cross country teams lived up to expectations Saturday while running away with most of the top placings in their fifth annual meet.

The Chadron State men scored 16 points while claiming seven of the top eight places and the CSC women had four entries finish among the top six, including the top two.

South Dakota Mines was second in both team standings. The Hardrockers’ men tallied 50 points and the women 31. Central Wyoming was the only other team competing.

Chadron native Phil Duncan, a senior, led nearly all the way and won the men’s 8 kilometer race in 27 minutes flat. Riley Howard , a CSC sophomore from Anchorage, Alaska, was second, just one second behind Duncan.

Other CSC runners, senior Eric Yager of Hot Springs, S.D., and freshman Sheldon Curley of Ganado, Ariz., were third and fourth, respectively. South Dakota Mines’ Jacob Huber was fifth, followed by other Eagles— Levi Avila , Hunter Krantz and Josef Gertner ,

Chadron State’s Alyse Henry , a sophomore from Rock Springs, Wyo., was the first woman to complete the 5K course. Her time was 19:04. Teammate Nicky Banzhaf , a senior from Chadron, was second in 19:18.

They were followed by Adeline Straatmeyer and Ryley Sutton of South Dakota Mines, in that order. Fifth and sixth went to the Eagles’ Julia Eskelson and Dominque Oden.

Chadron State’s next meet will be the popular Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Men’s Team scores—1, Chadron State, 16 points; 2, South Dakota Mines, 50; 3, Central Wyoming, 74.

Individuals—1, Phil Duncan, CSC, 27:00; 2, Riley Howard , CSC, 27:01; 3, Eric Yager , CSC, 27:12; 4, Sheldon Curley , CSC, 27:19; 5, Jacob Huber, SDM, 27:20; 6, Levi Avila , CSC, 27:24; 7, Hunter Krantz, CSC, 27:35; 8, Josef Gertner , CSC, 27:42; 9, Andy Ferris, SDM, 28:19; 10, Aiden Anderson, SDM, 28:19; 11, Lukas Mathew, CWC, 28:48; 12, Joel Haas, SDM, 28:56; 13, Taylor Dick , CSC, 28:56; 14, Colin Erickson , CSC, 29:30; 15, Zach Relf, CWC, 29:37; 16, Theron Singleton, SDM, 30:02; 17, Trevor Link , CSC, 30:10; 18, Erick Nkunzimana, CWC, 30:34; 19, Dom Twomey, CWC, 31:14; 20, Wyatt Dodge, SDM, 31:44.

Women’s Team Scores—1, Chadron State, 24 points; 2, South Dakota Mines, 31; 3, Central Wyoming, 85.