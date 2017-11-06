Eagles Dominant in 35-14 Rout Over Black Hills State

Particularly in the first half, everything clicked for the Chadron State Eagles as they bolted to a 35-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Black Hills State 35-14 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game between the long-time rivals in Spearfish.

The Eagles scored on their first three possessions to build a 22-0 first quarter lead and cashed in on a 65-yard drive and returned a fumble 67 yards for two more touchdowns in the second period.

“We were ready to play and really attacked today,” said Chadron State head coach Jay Long , who was not pleased with his team’s effort during a 27-15 loss to Colorado Mines the previous Saturday.

“We had both the effort and the attitude today,” Long added. “All three phases of our game—offense, defense and special teams—got the job done.”

Long was particularly pleased that the Eagles had 4-0 margin in turnovers and senior tailback Derek Jackson had another exceptional game, rushing for 173 yards and plowing his way for two touchdowns.

With only next Saturday’s season finale against Colorado State-Pueblo at home remaining, the Eagles are 6-4 overall and tied for third place in the RMAC at 6-3. Black Hills is 4-5 for both the season and in the conference.

Two long pass plays got the Eagles rolling. Redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Holst initially hooked up with wide receiver Jackson Dickerson on a 44-yard touchdown pass. Fullback Matt Vargas took a direct snap from center to add the two-point conversion.

After the Chadron State defense forced a three and out and the Yellow Jackets had to punt from their own 20, Holst immediately connected with tight end Colt Foster on a 55-yard scoring strike to put the Eagles up 15-0 lead in the first five minutes.

The defense also set the stage for Chadron State’s third TD, still in first quarter. Cornerback Steve Allen picked off a pass at mid-field and the Eagles soon cashed in again. The big gainer was a 30-yard pass to Stevann Brown , who made an over the shoulder grab of Holst’s pass. Two plays later, Jackson scored from the 3 to make it 22-0.

The scenario had some similarities when the Eagles posted their fourth touchdown late in the second quarter. After Jackson had ripped off a 19-yard run on the first play of the 65-yard drive, Holst and Brown teamed up for another 30-yard pass and Jackson went the last four yards to paydirt.

Only 50 seconds later, the Eagles pulled ahead 35-0 when linebacker Tyler Lewis , nicknamed “Gator” by his teammates because of his spunky play, picked up a fumble by Black Hills quarterback Ryan Hommel and took it 67 yards for another touchdown. The fumble was forced by end Tyler Kiess , who also sacked Hommel on the play.

The Eagles didn’t score again and gave up two touchdowns in the second half, but never seemed threatened that the game might slip away.

Black Hills posted a touchdown on its first possession of the second half when Dylan Reiners, who was born in Chadron and is the son of Yellow Jackets’ head coach John Reiners, hauled in a 44-yard pass from Hommel. The Yellow Jackets also scored with five minutes remaining when Hommel ran the final three yards to cap a 52-yard drive.

But the Eagles came up with two more interceptions to keep the Yellow Jackets from making more inroads. The first pick saw tackle Truett Box make a diving stab after the pass had been tipped by end Garrett Patterson near the end of the third quarter.

The second came with 2 ½ minutes left to play when safety Brian Wood swiped his third pass of the season.

The Eagles finished with 422 total net yards that were evenly divided. Led by Jackson’s 173 yards on a career-high 39 carries, they rushed for 218 yards and Holst’s 11 of 22 passing netted 204 yards.

Senior left guard Matt Barden was credited with 18 yards rushing on a fake punt in the early third quarter, where the 6-4, 299-pound Barden took a direct snap and rumbled left, catching the Yellow Jacket special teams unaware. The trick was good for first down for the Eagles.

After being limited to just 100 yards in the first half, the Yellow Jackets finished with 397 total net yards. Hommel completed 20 of 41 passes for 247 yards and tailback Phydell Paris rushed 13 times for 108 yards, leading his team to 150 yards on the ground.

The Eagles possessed the ball 35 minutes, 10 more than Black Hills, and were eight of 20 on third and fourth down possessions. The hosts were only three of 16 in those situations.

Jackson, a senior who is a three-year starter at running back, went over 3,000 yards for his CSC career, getting to 3,059 in four seasons as an Eagle. That mark eclipsed former Eagle David McCartney’s 2,947 for fifth on the all-time charts.