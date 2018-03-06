Eagles Club 136 Donates To Alliance Disc Golf Committee (Fankhauser Interview)

Monday night during the Alliance Eagles Club Aerie meeting the Eagles donated $500 to the Alliance Disc Golf Committee to help with the fundraising of the new 18-hole disc golf course at Laing Lake. The projected cost of the project is $20,000 – $23,000. The Alliance Disc Golf Committee started their fundraising efforts a couple weeks ago. We spoke with the Eagles Dick Fankhauser about their feelings on the donation, and how to get involved with the Eagles Club in Alliance. You can hear the audio below.