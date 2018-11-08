Eagles catch fire in 4th quarter of exhibition game at Wyoming

Chadron State College junior starting forward McKenna McClintic led the women’s basketball team with nine points, followed by classmate Jessica Lovitt , another starter at forward, with seven. Senior transfer Rebecca Stevenson accounted for six, as the frontcourt trio shot 9-of-21 from the field to record two-thirds of the Eagles’ points Wednesday evening in an 80-33 exhibition loss at the University of Wyoming.

Lovitt and McClintic were also the team’s top two rebounders, grabbing seven and six, respectively.

The Eagles, as a team, couldn’t find their mark consistently on offense until the fourth quarter. They closed out the final 10 minutes with a 53.8 field goal percentage after starting out 7-for-38 for the evening.

Stevenson was the first to put her team on the scoreboard, with 2:32 showing in the first quarter and the hosts’ lead at 16-2. She provided a pair of free throws eight seconds into the second period, and those were the Eagles’ only points for the rest of the first half. Wyoming led by double digits midway through the first, and it only built its lead from there.

However, the CSC defense also held Wyoming under 40 percent from the floor. The Cowgirls were a modest 39.4 percent from the field and 34.5 from three.

UW created numerous extra chances on offense by swiping the ball 18 times. CSC had a total of 29 turnovers.

Senior Savannah Weidauer , the Eagles’ starting center, and sophomore guard Taryn Foxen , each contributed four points and five rebounds.

The Eagles drove to Denver Wednesday evening after the game, in order to catch a flight to Texas, where they open the regular season on Friday at 6 p.m. MT, at Texas A&M University-International, before a quick turnaround at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday at 11 a.m. MT.