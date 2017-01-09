Eagles Can’t Climb High Enough to Top Mountaineers in 75-70 loss

Five Chadron State College women’s basketball players scored in double digits, and the Eagles had a chance to tie things up under 15 seconds. However they fell just short of sending the game to overtime and left Western State Colorado University with a 75-70 setback on Saturday evening.

CSC falls to 3-10 (3-7) RMAC with the loss, while WSCU improves to 4-9 (3-6 RMAC).

We did a few things better, like rebounding for instance,” said CSC head women’s basketball coach Janet Raymer . “It’s frustrating though. We had a lot of kids working hard but we couldn’t come out on top. We can’t blame anything on what’s out of our control. You have to play basketball, and we just didn’t get it done tonight.”

A key sequence in the game came near the two-minute mark, as the Mountaineers went up 68-59 and enjoyed their largest lead of the night. Havannah Newens came up with a huge three-pointer which was immediately followed by a Western foul on the rebound. Kalli Fedderson knocked both of the two resulting free throws, giving the Eagles new life with a five-point swing.

The Mountaineers answered with a three-pointer, but Feddersen came back with a jumper, and then the Eagles benefited from two consecutive misses by WSCU at the foul line.

Off the free throw rebound, Feddersen found Newens under the opponents’ basket for an easy layup. Newens stopped the clock with her second foul of the game, and the Mountaineers split two shots to go up 72-68.

Newens came out of a CSC timeout and quickly connected on a two-point jumper, and Western again split their foul shots to make it 73-70 with Chadron State ball and 29 seconds remaining.

The Eagles’ last possession wasn’t as successful as the previous three, with the ball sailing out of bounds on a pass in their half-court offense.

“We need to improve our defense,” said Raymer. “Seventy points is good for us offensively, but our defense needs to hold teams down in the sixties. We didn’t cover up the three early, so we switched into man-to-man. Then they just drove on us, and we didn’t have our help defense ready.”

Erin Graham (14 points), Feddersen (12), Maddie Metzger (12), Leticia Rodriguez (10), and Newens (10) all scored in double digits for the Eagles. Kylah Collins was just behind with eight points. Kendra Baucom was the only other Chadron State scorer with four points, and she also grabbed seven rebounds. Rodriguez had a game-high eight boards.

Sadie Stroup was the Mountaineers’ leading scorer with 16 points.