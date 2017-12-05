Eagles Build Big Lead, Record-Tying 37 Free Throws Secure Win Over CCU

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team tied a nearly 25-year-old record on Monday evening, sinking 37 of 42 shots from the foul line to salt away an 80-69 win over Colorado Christian University at home in the Chicoine Center.

“Defensively we did a great job in the first half,” said CSC Head Coach Janet Raymer . I was very happy with that. We let up too much in the second, and we need to work on that, but in the end we were pretty happy. We put a huge emphasis on free throw shooting in practice, after we didn’t show that on Friday. We want to get used to games like this where we build a big lead early, and hold onto it.”

The record for most free throws made, set in 1992-93 against Fort Hays State, is 37. Senior guard Kalli Feddersen was 12-of-14 at the line and freshman Jessica Harvey a perfect 10-of-10. Only three other performances in school history have netted more shots from the charity stripe than Harvey’s, while shooting 100 percent.

The Eagles, now 3-4, jumped out to a 34-19 halftime lead and led by as many as 21 points early in the fourth quarter before the Cougars drew as close as seven points with 43 seconds remaining. Chadron State wrapped up the victory by making seven of its last eight free throws.

Both senior Kalli Feddersen and freshman Jessica Harvey finished with 16 points to pace the Eagles in scoring, while each player also recorded a team-high four assists. Feddersen also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, completing her eighth double-double in an Eagle uniform.

Brooke Turek added 13, Keeley Pearce 11 and Jessica Lovitt 10.

“We all have a role,” said sophomore Allee Williamson after her first career start. “We know, as a team, what passes are good. This was about relaxing and getting the players open that were hot tonight. Jessica Lovitt started out good, so we got it to her inside. We’re pretty good about doing that.”

Haley Shaner led Christian with 29 points, including five of seven from 3-point territory and 8 of 8 from charity stripe. The Eagles’ defense held the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s leading scorer, guard Alex Nelson, to three points in the first half, before she sat in the second half after an apparent blow to the face. Sarah Holt chipped in 15 points.

The Cougars were 17 of 19 from the charity stripe.

The CSC women are 3-4 for the season and picked up their first RMAC win of the season to improve to 1-1 in the league. They now face a series of seven straight games on the road, beginning with Colorado-Colorado Springs and Metro State in Denver this weekend. The team will next return to home court January 5-6.

Colorado Christian—Haley Shaner 29, Sarah Holt 15, Jordan Baer 8, Madison Price 6, Brookelyn Hurlbut 4, Alex Nelson 3, Bryanne Olson 2, Grace Sinnott 2. Totals: 21-64 (8-21) 19-22 69 points, 34 rebounds, 11 turnovers.

Chadron State— Kalli Feddersen 16, Jessica Harvey 16, Brooke Turek 13, Keeley Pearce 11, Jessica Lovitt 10, Kendra Baucom 8, Taryn Foxen 2, Bailey Brooks 2, Savannah Weidauer 2. Totals: 20-50 (3-12) 37-42 80 points, 41 rebounds, 17 turnovers.

Colo. Christian 9 10 22 28 —-69

Chadron State 21 13 23 23 —-80

3-pointers: CCU—Shaner 5, Holt 3. CSC—Harvey 2, Pearce 1.