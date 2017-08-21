Eagles Bring Deep Receiving Corps, New Coach Into 2017 Season

Most of them don’t have a wealth of experience, a couple of them are on the small side and they have a new coach. But most believe the Chadron State College pass receiving corps has the wherewithal to be one of the football team’s strengths.

The coach, Logan Masters, arrived with outstanding credentials and says he’s excited about his group’s potential. He believes their effort and athleticism will offset their lack of experience.

“They are coachable and they play their tails off,” Masters said. “They give every ounce of energy they possess. They all play hard and want to make things happen.”

Masters added that the receivers also catch the ball well and have excellent speed.

“Every receiver has to be able to catch the ball, that’s No. 1,” Masters said. “They also have to block. Big plays happen when somebody blocks. It takes effort to block and these guys give great effort. We want them to get on the defenders and stick like glue until the whistle blows.”

Masters knows what it takes to be a successful receiver. He was one of the best.

A native of Albert City, Iowa, he was a four-year starter at Wayne State from 2006 through 2009 and holds most of the Wildcats’ receiving records. They include 251 receptions for 3,780 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a senior, he was among the 24 nominees for the Harlon Hill Trophy that goes the outstanding player in NCAA Division II.

When his playing days were over, he helped coach the Wildcats, starting as a graduate assistant and working his way up to offensive coordinator the last two years.

After deciding it was time to expand his coaching credentials, he was hired as the Eagles’ receivers coach last spring and began working with his proteges during spring practice.

“They showed me in spring ball they would work hard and wanted to be the best,” Masters said. “That’s what I was looking for. They improved during the spring and they’ve continued to get better this fall. They’re a coachable group. When I suggest something, they’ll try it. They’ve been awesome to work with.”

Just three of the 15 players Masters inherited are upperclassmen. Tight ends Jack Dobyns of Tucson, Ariz., and Colton Wright of Burns, Wyo., are seniors and Matt Reading of Appleton, Wis., is a junior.

The others likely to see most of the playing time this fall are sophomores, but they’re not untested.

Tight end Colt Foster of Hemingford and wide receivers Jackson Dickerson of Chadron, Brandon Ferguson of Riverton, Wyo., and Tevon Wright of Miami, Fla., worked their way onto the field last fall and were getting a large chunk of the playing time when the season ended.

Seniors Jack Dobyns (left), Colton Wright (center) and sophomore Colt Foster are expected to be the leaders at tight end for the Chadron State football team this fall.

Dobyns had 29 receptions for 245 yards, Reader had 22 for 394, Foster 22 for 189, Tevon Wright 15 for 183, Dickerson nine for 66 and Fullerton five for 109.

Dobyns, who is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, and Foster, 6-2, 220, make a strong inside duo, Masters said. Both are physical and can make tough catches. It’s expected that Foster, a two-time all-stater for the Hemingford Bobcats, will be stationed at fullback at times to help with pass protection and blocking for tailbacks.

Besides Colton Wright, another strong candidate for playing time on the inside is Californian Matt Vargas, whose size is similar to Dobyns and Foster. He redshirted as a freshman with the Eagles in 2015, played for a California junior college last fall, but returned to CSC in the spring and did well.

At 6-5, 215, Reader, who also plays basketball for the Eagles, makes an inviting target. He’s caught 10 touchdown passes the past two years, including four in the final game of the 2015 season. Only three other Eagles have ever done that.

Reader’s mates on outside aren’t as big, but they appear to have plenty of potential.

Fullerton, who had a 69-yard touchdown reception last season, was a high school quarterback and understands defense and “spots windows of opportunity as a receiver,” Masters said.

Wright, who had 42 catches for nearly 700 yards and 15 touchdowns as a high school senior, didn’t redshirt a year ago and has the ability to make defensive players miss, Masters said.

The same is true of two smaller players who are expected to form an exciting tandem the next three years. They are Dickerson and Stevann Brown, a graduate of Natrona County High in Casper. Each is about 5-8, 170 and was a tailback who ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored more than 20 touchdowns as a high school senior.

After redshirting in 2015, Dickerson was expected to play immediately last season, but he missed the first half of the schedule because of broken hand. Brown was still at tailback last fall and averaged more than 10 yards on a dozen carries, but has switched to wide receiver.

“They are fast and have outstanding quickness, two things you can’t teach,” Masters said while hinting they may get the ball in unconventional ways.

Dickerson and Brown also are candidates to return punts and kickoffs.

The players are expected to set the pace at wide receiver for the Chadron State Eagles this fall. In front, from left, are lettermen Jackson Dickerson, Brandon Ferguson, Matt Reader, Tavon Wright and Stevann Brown. All are sophomores except Reader, who is a junior. Behind them are Travis Mills, Ryan Sayre, Baden Shelmadine, Jake Henderson and Sam Couch.

Also bidding for playing time are a pair of rangy athletes, Jake Henderson of St. Thomas More in Rapid City, who appears recovered from knee problems that have kept him off the field the past two seasons, and Sam Couch, a Texan who was on the roster in 2015 and has returned this fall.

A number of the Eagles’ top freshmen are receivers. Masters said all are slated to redshirt, but one or two could play this fall if injuries take a toll. Among them are wideouts Brody Brennan of Alliance, Chad Mikelson of Julesburg, Colo., and Maurice Wyatt of Smoky Hill High at Aurora, Colo., and tight end Tyler Gideon of Burwell.