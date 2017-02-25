Eagles Beat Rival BHSU, Keep Yellow Jackets from RMAC Postseason for Now

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team took overtime to get their seventh win of the season, upending Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament hopeful and returning NCAA qualifier Black HIlls State University 67-60 on Friday evening.

The Eagles got the usual solid play from junior Kalli Feddersen , who went for 19 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists, but it took great showings by several others on the team to put CSC over the top.

Kylah Collins added 11 points to go with five boards. She had a steal, a rebound, and six unanswered points in the fourth quarter to tie things up and erase the Yellow Jackets’ largest lead of the game. She also lunged for a rare offensive board following a missed free throw in the closing seconds of regulation, which prevented a crucial change of possession with the game tied. Collins was 2-of-3 from three-point range in the contest, where previously she had not hit one until late January and had never attempted more than two in a game.

Erin Graham and Keeley Pearce were each good for 10 points and three rebounds.

Leticia Rodriguez scored eight and pulled down a team-high seven boards. Half of her points came in the overtime, when she was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

The Eagles led for the first 14 minutes of the game before a brief lapse, then raced back out to a seven-point edge by the half. They were 9-of-16 from the field in the second quarter.

They got out of rhythm, however, in the second half, shooting 2-of-10 from three-point range. CSC had nine total field goals in the last two quarters.

Both teams struggled with turnovers, committing 26 on each side.

Chadron State’s Senior Night is Saturday, when they face South Dakota Mines at 5:30 p.m.