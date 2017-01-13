Eagles beat Colorado Mesa in RMAC wrestling showdown

Taylor Summers pinned his opponent in the first period, which eventually proved to be the clinching factor for Chadron State College wrestling (2-0, 2-0 RMAC) in a 20-20 tie match against Colorado Mesa University (5-1, 2-1 RMAC) that was decided by tiebreaker criteria on Thursday night in the Nelson Physical Activity Center.

Cooper Cogdill entered his heavyweight bout, the last of the evening, needing five points to clinch a tie or six to win. His dominant performance against CMU’s Clayton Voytilla not only got the necessary five points, but did it in just under three minutes. The larger Voytilla made for a difficult takedown, but Cogdill scored two points after about a minute and a half had passed. The sophomore heavyweight for CSC then smothered his opponent with a series of tilts, until the match was called at the first period buzzer.

Tiebreaker criteria calls for the match to be decided first by individual wins, then by most wins by fall. Each team won 5 of 10 matches, so the tiebreaker went in favor of the Eagles, whose pin by Summers was the lone fall of the evening.

“This is a great group of guys,” said head wrestling coach Brett Hunter , “and it took a total team effort to get the win. On paper we only had the edge in 3 of 10 matches so we needed to create our own luck out there. We found a way to do it. I’m extremely proud right now – it’s definitely one of my best wins as a head coach.”

Prior to Summers’s win at 133, which came in only 2:25, Brandon Kile also won in dramatic fashion, getting the go-ahead takedown with 0:07 showing on the clock in period three to earn a 4-3 decision.

At 141, Brock Thumm went up against the defending regional champion, Daniel Salazar, pushing the match nearly to regulation but losing a 22-6 technical fall in 6:36.

Another returning Maverick national qualifier, Nick Swanson, recorded a second period nearfall for four points, and then settled for a 7-5 win over Sean Glasgow . Swanson was assessed a penalty point in the final seconds for repeated stalling in the third period, as Glasgow scored all of the offensive points in the final two minutes.

Johnny Porter thwarted another technical fall attempt by CMU’s Payton Tawater, the RMAC Wrestler of the Week, att 157 pounds but fell 13-0. Had he given up another takedown or nearfall, the final score would have been in Mesa’s favor.

Reed Burgener went blow-for-blow scoring early in the match with his opponent Jason Buhr at 165. He pushed the match into the seventh minute, but succumbed to four-point nearfalls down the stretch and gave up a 26-7 tech fall.

The momentum shifted to CSC’s side at 174, when Chance Helmick , ranked No. 5 in Super Region Four, toppled No. 6 Bruno Nicoletti in a 7-2 decision. He clinched the match on a four-point nearfall with 1:22 on the clock in the third period.

At 184, Mesa senior Austin Gaun won a 4-0 defensive battle against redshirt freshman Willy Cogdill , but CSC true freshman Matthew Kindler came through at 197 with a similar 3-0 decision, setting up the fabulous finish by Cooper Cogdill .

For Colorado Mesa, it was the first dual loss of the season, coming off three wins over ranked opponents.

CSC heads to Nebraska-Kearney on Friday with two dual wins under their belts. In Kearney they will face three more highly esteemed opponents in No. 12 California Baptist, No. 8 Central Oklahoma, and No. 18 Fort Hays State. The Drury University dual has been canceled, as Drury announced on Thursday the team would not travel due to impending weather.