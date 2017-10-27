Eagles Aim to Set Attendance Record at Friday’s Volleyball Showdown With Orediggers

Chadron State College volleyball will play host to Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Christian this weekend, as the program will attempt to set an attendance record at the Chicoine Center. The facility record for a sporting event is 845 fans, set on December 11, 2015, at a men’s basketball game against Black Hills State University. The volleyball program record stands at 610, set just four weeks earlier on November 14 for Senior Night against Regis University.

In order to incentivize attendance, free admission will be offered at Friday’s 6 p.m. match with Colorado Mines, in return for a non-perishable food donation.

The No. 18 Colorado Mines Orediggers now lead the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings, after No. 14 Regis was dealt a loss last week. CSM is 18-3 overall, and remains undefeated at 12-0 in league action. their last loss of the season was more than six weeks ago, at home versus Regis in a non-conference contest.

Mines leads the conference with a .280 team hitting percentages and is head and shoulders above the pack in both kills and assists per set. They have three hitters – Ellie Monarch, Lindsey Jin, and Maddie Behr, on a pace of more than three kills per set, and setter Marina Hansen leads the way for the conference with 13.06 assists per set.

The Oredigger volleyball program owns 17 consecutive wins over the Eagles. Every one of those 17 have come under coach Jamie Skadeland, who arrived at the school in 2008. The last CSC win was on October 20, 2007, as the team earned its ninth win of the season on their way to an 11-win season. That was also the last time the CSC volleyball program recorded double digit wins.

A more competitive series with Colorado Christian resumes on Saturday, when the Eagles’ two seniors, Emily Bruce and Gaby Varela , are to be recognized. The series record stands at 28-24 in favor of the Cougars. The Eagles’ last win was in 2015, at home in their inaugural season in the new arena.

The Cougars’ sophomore libero, Mariela Gonzalez, drives a solid defensive effort by her team this season. Helped in large part by Gonzalez’s 4.70 digs per set, third best in the RMAC, the Cougars average 17.95 per set as a team, which is nearly two more on average than the next best team, Colorado Mesa. CCU is holding opponents to a combined season hitting percentage of .165, which is third best in the conference.

Chadron State remains one game removed from the RMAC postseason field at this point, looking up at Adams State and Black Hills State, who are tied for seventh at 6-6 in the RMAC standings.