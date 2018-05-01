Eagles add trio of transfers to women’s basketball roster

Chadron State College women’s basketball coach Janet Raymer announced on Monday three additional players joining the team in 2018. All three players will transfer from their respective schools this fall and be eligible immediately.

Brook Jamison, a 5-6 sophomore guard from Hyannis, Nebraska, comes from McCook Community College where she played the most minutes of any freshman on the team in 2017-18. She averaged 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the team with 3.6 assists. Jamison’s season-high 19 points came against conference champ Western Nebraska on February 23, when she went 5-for-10 from the field, 2-for-3 from three-point range, and 7-for-7 at the line.

Rebecca Stevenson, a 6-0 forward from Lacey Washington, played two seasons at Wenatchee Valley College in Washington, before heading to Black Hills State University where she redshirted one year and was injured the next. She will have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. While at Wenatchee, she helped her team to a regional title and a run to the third-place game in the Northwest Athletic Conference, where she scored nine points and grabbed nine boards in a win.

Finally, Haley Urbatsch is a Gillette, Wyoming, native who averaged 15 points and six rebounds for Gillette College last season. The 5-8 wing scored a season-high 26 points against region champ Casper College in the regular season finale, en route to the conference lead in points per game. Urbatsch will be a junior at Chadron State next season.