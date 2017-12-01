Panhandle Post

Eagle Wrestling Meets Mesa, Western on Mats to Open RMAC Dual Season

The Chadron State College wrestling team will dual two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents in Colorado this weekend, followed by an open tournament, as the Eagles open dual season on the road on the Western Slope.

Friday’s agenda includes a dual meet against the No. 27-ranked Western State Colorado University Mountaineers in Gunnison at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Chadron State meets Colorado Mesa for a dual at 3 p.m.

The Eagles will remain in Grand Junction through Sunday for the Colorado Mesa Open tournament.

Chadron State defeated both teams in duals last season to break significant losing streaks.

The Mountaineers enter the dual following a decisive 30-13 victory over Colorado Mesa on November 8. They boast two ranked wrestlers. Brandon Supernaw, a 2017 NCAA qualifier at 174 pounds, is the sixth-ranked wrestler in NCAA Division II, while 197-pounder Konnor Schmidt is ranked 11th.

CMU has three ranked in the top 12 of the national coaches’ poll. Jason Buhr is the highest ranked, at sixth in the 165-pound class. He and Payton Tawater, the No. 7 ranked individual at 157 pounds, are returning NCAA qualifiers. Bruno Niccoletti is the Mavericks’ 174-pounder, ranked No. 9.

Chadron State has not yet made an appearance in the team or individual rankings. The team’s top individual records so far belong to 8-3 Chance Karst, at 133 pounds, and 4-1 Jacob DeSersa, at 149.

The Eagles will make their first appearance since November 10, 2012, at the annual CMU Open tournament, when they wrestle again on Sunday.

The anticpated lineups for each of the three teams are below:

Western Probable Lineup

Wt. Wrestler Yr. Hometown / Previous School Overall (Falls) RMAC (Falls)
125 Trent Piatt R-Jr. Olathe, Colo. / Olathe HS 4-3 (3) 1-0 (1)
133 Jody Sandoval Fr. Fort Lupton, Colo. / Fort Lupton HS 6-1 (4) 1-0 (1)
141 Tim Edmonson R-Fr. San Antonio, Texas / Winston Churchill HS 3-3 (0) 0-1 (0)
149 JD Chenoweth R-So. Walsh, Colo. / Walsh HS 0-1 (0) 0-1 (0)
157 Shawn Beiriger Sr. Del Norte, Colo. / Del Norte HS 3-2 (0) 1-0 (0)
165 Ryan Pellow Sr. Colorado Springs, Colo. / Palmer HS 4-2 (1) 0-0 (0)
174 #6 Brandon Supernaw Jr. Colorado Springs, Colo. / Doherty HS 6-1 (1) 1-0 (0)
184 Ladd Bunker                 Jr. Erie, Colo. / Erie HS 2-2 (2) 0-0 (0)
197 #11 Konnor Schmidt     R-So. Fort Collins, Colo. / Rocky Mountain HS 2-1 (1) 0-0 (0)
HWT Sammy DeSeriere         Fr. Westminster, Colo. / Mullen HS 0-0 (0) 0-0 (0)

Colorado Mesa Probable Lineup
WT  Name                       Yr       Hometown                    Record
125 Tim Romero             So.     Thornton, Colo.             1-7
133 Dylan Keeney           Fr.     Payson, Ariz.                 4-7
141 Jared Johnshoy        Sr.     Melba, Idaho                 4-2     or     Will Moss Fr. Kingston, Pa. 5-5
149 Luke Au-Yeung         Fr.     Windsor, Calif.               4-7
157 John Daniel              So.     Centennial, Colo.          6-6     or     Jason Romero Fr. Arvada, Colo. 6-6
165 #10 Jason Buhr        Jr.     La Jara, Colo.                4-1
174 #11 Bruno Nicoletti   Sr.     Aurora, Colo.                 2-2
184 Adam Visconti          Jr.     Granby, Colo.                4-2
197 Aaron Dick              RFr.     Vernal, Utah                 2-5
285 Clayton Voytilla        So.      Grand Junction, Colo. 3-4

Chadron State Probable Lineup

Wt. Name Year Hometown               Record
125 Evan Smith JR Gillette, Wyo.         (3-4)
133 Chance Karst RFR Powell, Wyo.           (8-3)
141 Josh Miller RJR Bennett, Colo.         (4-5)
141 Brock Thumm RJR Watervliet, Mich.    (5-3)
149 Jacob DeSersa RFR Hot Springs, S.D.     (4-1)
149 Chase Clasen RSO Moses Lake, Wash. (2-2)
157 Jacob Otuafi RSO Sparks, Nev.            (0-4)
165 Johnny Porter RJR Bellevue, Neb.       (0-3)
174 Heber Shepherd JR Spanish Fork, Utah (2-4)
184 Devin Stork FR Canton, S.D.             (0-4)
197 Open
285 Rulon Taylor JR Curtis, Neb.              (4-3)

