Eagle Wrestlers Attend Hastings Cusatis Open

A handful of wrestlers on the Chadron State College roster attended the Hastings Cusatis Open in Hastings on Saturday, with two wrestling for CSC and several going unattached.

The two who competed in school colors were 149-pounder Caleb Haskell and heavyweight Alex Mai . Both men were 1-2 in their respective brackets.

Haskell started out against the NAIA No. 20 wrestler, Matt Landgraff of Oklahoma City University, who dealt him a 14-1 major. He then got a first-period pin against Trenton Eldridge of host Hastings. In his final bout, he was edged 5-0 by Ryan Carpenter of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Colorado School of Mines.

Mai’s day began with a heartbreaking loss in the second sudden victory period to OCU’s Gage Johnson, but he bounced back in consolations to win 4-2 over Hastings’ Daniel Gonzalez. Advancing to the consolation quarterfinal on a medical forfeit, he took another hard sudden victory defeat to Lexington Plummer of Kansas Wesleyan to end the day.

A total of five other Eagles competed unattached at the meet.