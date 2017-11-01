Eagle Women’s Basketball Opens with Exhibition at Wyoming Friday

By: Con Marshall

The Chadron State women’s basketball team will unofficially tip off its season at 5:30 Friday evening by playing the Wyoming Cowgirls in an exhibition game in Laramie.

The teams also met in a regular season game early last season with Wyoming winning 74-50. The Cowgirls went on to post a 22-10 record and the Eagles finished 7-18.

Wyoming coach Joe Legerski returns 10 players from a year ago while the Eagles are continuing to rebuild and return only four players from last season.

CSC coach Janet Raymer said playing a Division I team is always a challenge for the Eagles, but can also provide valuable experience for her players.

“I hope we will play good defense and move the ball on offense,” Raymer said. “We’ll need to be more patient in our shot selection than we were during an exhibition game against Gillette College last weekend.”

The only senior expected to play much for the Eagles is point guard Kalli Feddersen, who was a standout at Rawlins High, about 100 miles west of Laramie. She averaged 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists to lead Chadron State in each category last season.

Raymer said Monday other definite starters include juniors Keeley Pearce, a two-year letterwinner from Australia, and Savannah Weidauer, a native of Pleasant Grove, Utah, who transferred from Miles Community College in Montana this fall.

Pearce and Weidauer are the tallest players on the CSC roster. They are 6-foot and 6-3, respectively, and will try to hold their own against the Cowgirls, who have 10 players that are at least 6 foot. Five of them are 6-2.

Newcomers will round out the Eagles starting lineup and provide much of the depth.

Jessica Lovitt of Mullen, a transfer from North Platte Community College, was making a strong bid to start at forward, but sprained an ankle and may not be available Friday.

Raymer said sophomore letterwinner McKenna McClintic of Burwell, Kenzie Brennan of Alliance, another NPCC transfer, and Allie Williamson of Cheyenne, who joined the Eagles after playing one year at Laramie County Community College in her hometown, are likely to see considerable action in the exhibition game.

Seven freshmen, all with impressive high school credentials, also are on the roster. Raymer said they are eager to learn and are working hard to make the transition to college basketball. The coach said Brooke Turek of Hemingford may start against Wyoming.