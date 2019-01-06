Eagle women sweep weekend behind 27 from Foxen to clip Skyhawks 66-65

Sophomore Taryn Foxen scored a game high 27 points and the Chadron State women’s basketball team shot 92% in the third quarter as the Eagles defeated the Fort Lewis Skyhawks, 66-65 Saturday night.

“We had a lot of confidence tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “Altogether, it was a great win.”

CSC made 11 of its 12 field goal attempts in the third quarter and Foxen had 13 points, to help the Eagles outscore Fort Lewis, 24-17 and hold a one point lead heading to the final period.

In the fourth, Jessica Harvey scored 11 of her 13 points, including a jumper with 25 seconds remaining to give the Eagles the one point victory.

Foxen finished 11-16 from the field and had a team high five assists, while Harvey finished with a team high seven rebounds. Freshman Angelique Gall scored 10 points, marking her fourth straight game in double-digit scoring.

The Eagles shot 45 percent from the field, compared to the Skyhawks 34 percent. CSC outrebounded Fort Lewis 37 to 34, but committed five more turnovers with 25, which were converted into 24 points.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Skyhawks, led by Sydney Candelarie with 17. Kayla Herrera finished with 16 points and Kaitlyn Romero had 13. Alyssa Yocky had a game high 15 rebounds for Fort Lewis.

The win improves the Eagles to 3-10 overall and 2-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Skyhawk’s drop to 6-7 overall and 2-5 in the RMAC.

Chadron State travels to Salt Lake City to face Westminster on Friday, January 11. The Griffins are 9-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the conference. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

“We have a very challenging road trip approaching us, but we’re excited for it and ready to build on these wins,” Raymer said.

Last season, the Griffins defeated CSC 70-53.