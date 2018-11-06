Eagle volleyball pair earns All-RMAC postseason honors

Chadron State College volleyball player Ashton Burditt received Second Team All-Conference in the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s annual award lists, released Tuesday.

Burditt, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, led the Eagles defensively at libero, playing in all 27 matches and 98 sets. She finished the season with 575 digs, an average of 5.87 per set.

Since the first weekend of the season, when Burditt recorded 96 digs in 15 sets, an average of 6.4 per set, she has led the RMAC in digs per set. She never lost the RMAC lead and was ranked as high as 12th in the nation this season. Her 575 digs rank her first in the RMAC as well.

In the season opening match against Urbana and again at South Dakota Mines in October, Burditt tied the school record for most digs in a match, with 36.

Senior setter Madison Webb was named All-Conference Honorable Mention. Webb finished the season with 944 assists and a career high 277 digs and 72 kills. In October, she set the school record for most career assists and finished with a total of 3,639.

Kasie Gilfert of Colorado Mesa was named the RMAC Player of the Year. Lauren Gammell of Dixie State earned the honors of Defensive Player of the Year and Drew Stokes from Colorado School of Mines was named Setter and Freshman of the Year. Colorado Mesa’s Dave Fleming and Dixie State’s Robyn Felder were named Co-Coaches of the Year.