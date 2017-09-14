Eagle Volleyball Opens Home Schedule Friday Night

After starting the season 3-5 while playing in two classics, the Chadron State volleyball team will make its home debut this weekend by playing RMAC foes University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday and Metropolitan State University of Denver on Saturday in the Chicoine Center. Both matches will start at 6 p.m.

The match on Friday night will be a benefit for Samaritan’s Feet International, called “Barefoot for Barefeet”. CSC volleyball will join over 3,000 high school, city league, and intercollegiate coaches to coach and manage practices barefoot, in order to raise awareness and help provide shoes and volleyball resources to impoverished children, especially on the African continent.

The team is encouraging everyone attending the September 15 match against UCCS to bring fairly used or brand new athletic shoes – such as running shoes, cross trainers, or volleyball shoes – brand new socks, or donations to help with the transportation of donated items to communities of need.

Friday evening there will be a box located in the Chicoine Center lobby to drop off donation items, which can be any size. If you don’t have time to make it to Chicoine, contact Coach Christa McCaw to arrange to have donations picked up. Last year the team exceeded their goal of 200 pairs of shoes.

The Eagles went 1-3 last weekend during the Missouri Southern Classic in Joplin. The victory was over the Maryville Saints from St. Louis 25-14, 25-20, 25-13. CSC also took the host Lions to five sets. Both Arkansas teams in the classic swept the Eagles. CSC coach Riann Mullis said Arkansas Tech may be the best Division II team she’s ever seen. Tech had 45 kills and just two hitting errors while winning all three sets 25-12.

The Eagles were within two points of Ouachita Baptist in two of the sets.

CSC’s Dominika Senkerikova , a native of the Czech Republic, led the Eagles at the net with 48 kills and only 18 hitting errors in 47 attempts for a .265 percentage.

Mullis said libero Emily Bruce played outstanding defense and that setters Madison Webb and Mickey Trimble “are phenomenal.”

Both of this weekend’s foes also have 3-5 records. Mullis said CSC’s most dangerous hitter, senior Gabby Varela, is doubtful for this weekend because of a sprained ankle that also kept her off the court last weekend.