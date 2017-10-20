Eagle Volleyball Hosts CSU-Pueblo Saturday, Free or Discounted Admission on Alliance Night!

Chadron State College will host the city of Alliance for its activities on Saturday, which culminate in the Saturday evening volleyball match against Colorado State University-Pueblo at 6 p.m.

Guests from Alliance have an opportunity to pick up free football tickets from Double Q Country KAAQ Thursday and Friday. There will also be discounted tickets for Alliance residents, for six dollars, at the ticket gate Saturday morning.

Alliance residents attending the football game at noon against South Dakota Mines may also present their football ticket for free admission to volleyball.

The improving CSC volleyball team has won three out of its last four matches on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule, and will look to match its highest win total since 2007 as it hosts New Mexico Highlands University on Friday at 6 p.m. and Pueblo the following evening.

Highlands comes into the Chicoine Center at 5-10 overall, 2-10 in RMAC play. The Cowgirls’ most outstanding victory is over 13-9 Texas A&M-Kingsville at a tournament in San Angelo, Texas, where they split a pair of five-set matches with the Javelinas. Their two RMAC wins came against 3-17 South Dakota Mines and 1-18 Western State.

Tiffany Matchet, a 5-11 junior hitter, provides 26 percent of the Cowgirls’ offense, and nearly 25 percent of their total points. They earn nearly 15 points per set as a team, and give away around 9.5 in errors.

Like Chadron State, CSU-Pueblo is coming off a midweek match at home. Unlike the Eagles, the ThunderWolves found success, upending Westminster to advance to 4-15 overall and 3-8 in conference. They are now a game and a half behind the Eagles in the RMAC standings, and two games out from the top eight.

CSUP owns only one out-of-conference victory, but it came against 11-9 St. Mary’s University at a tournament in Canyon, Texas.

The ThunderWolves are led by 5-10 senior hitter Caitlyn Broadwell, who is fourth in the conference with 3.72 kills per set.

Both CSUP and CSC are at a hitting deficit to their opponents. Pueblo’s opponents outhit the ThunderWolves .223 to .151, which the Eagles’ foes have hit .249 to their .167.