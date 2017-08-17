Eagle Sports Director, Play-By-Play Voice Of CSC, Dave Collins, Receives Gold Award From Nebraska Broadcasters

Dave Collins, who joined Eagle Communications in Chadron as Sports Director in April 2015, has been honored with the top sports play-by-play radio broadcasting award for the state of Nebraska given at the recent convention of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. Meeting in Omaha this week, the NBA selected Collins as the 2017 Gold Award recipient in Best Sports Play-by-Play for his call of Chadron State Men’s Basketball. While competing against stations across the State each year, including Lincoln and Omaha, Dave also received the Bronze Award in 2016 in the Sportscast category.

Collins is Sports Director of Eagle’s stations based in Chadron, serving Western Nebraska, and is the exclusive radio broadcast voice of the Chadron State College Eagles athletic program, carried on Eagle Radio Station KQSK – 97.5 FM as well as select games on KAAQ – 105.9 FM. Over the past two years Collins has broadcast over 150 live CSC games in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and softball. Collins announces weekday morning sportscasts, hosts and produces the weekly Jay Long Show during football season, and the Chadron State Sports Journal program throughout the athletic year focusing on all sports and athletic happenings at CSC.

Collins is about to begin his 14th year in the broadcast industry and has provided play-by-play of over 1,000 high school and CSC sports events. Eagle Alliance-Chadron General Manager, Olivia Hasenauer, praised Collins as a broadcast professional who exemplifies the quality and dedication that all Eagle employee-owners bring to bear in performance of job duties. “Dave continues to re-invent his on air play by play, also adding new CSC components and continues to enhance our coverage of Chadron State sports”, she said. “His knowledge of sports, his dedication, and his descriptions of the in-game action is unparalleled. We’re very proud to have him on board as the exclusive announcer of Chadron State Eagles sports, and he is an integral member of our entire broadcast team in Alliance and Chadron,” she added.

Eagle Communications is a comprehensive communications company with radio properties located in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Eagle is a 100 percent employee-owned company, headquartered in Hays, Kansas, which also owns and operates Cable TV systems in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado, plus broadband, internet and social media platforms/sites.