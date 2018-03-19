Eagle Softball Splits Crucial Road Series at CSU-Pueblo

Sunday

Game 1 – Chadron State 4, CSU-Pueblo 1

Game 2 – CSU-Pueblo 4, Chadron State 1

A pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference softball games both ended in a 4-1 score on Sunday in Pueblo, each team winning once, as the Chadron State College team finished the weekend in a 2-2 tie with Colorado State University-Pueblo, over the four-game series.

CSC finished the weekend 8-17, 6-9 RMAC, and ninth in the conference standings, while CSU-Pueblo, now seventh, registered a record of 8-17, 7-9 in the RMAC.

Chadron State freshman Bailynn Meek , batting in the designated player position, continued an already impressive weekend by nabbing an RBI single in the top of the first, before Pueblo tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second in Sunday’s opener.

The Eagles’ winning run was an unearned one in the fourth inning. Meek had another RBI on a double in the sixth, followed by an Aspen Eubanks sac fly, to finish the scoring at 4-1.

CSC pitcher Jessica Jarecki allowed three hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking only one batter. She was not charged with an earned run.

A stolen base, three singles, and a double put the ThunderWolves up 3-0 in the first inning of the afternoon game.

Chadron State got one run back on a Kendyl Moody sac fly in the third, but CSUP pitcher held the Eagles to just five hits in seven innings, stranding four CSC runners on base.

Pueblo tacked on an unearned score in the fifth for the matching 4-1 win, credited to Kent. Megan Horn took the loss for CSC.

Meek and junior first baseman Kayla Michel were both a matching 6-for-13 in the batter’s box for the Eagles, in the series, totaling six RBI and three runs scored between the pair.

Sophomore Allie Mason led CSC with a .545 on-base percentage, going 4-for-9 with a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Chadron State travels to Spearfish, South Dakota next weekend, for another conference series at Black Hills State University.

Saturday

Game 1 – Chadron State 7, CSU- Pueblo 4

Game 2 – CSU-Pueblo 4, Chadron State 3

Chadron State College softball mounted a late offensive charge in game one on Saturday at Colorado State University Pueblo, but succumbed to a fast finish by the home team at the end of game two. The Eagles (7-16, 5-8 RMAC) won 7-4 in the early game, while the ThunderWolves (7-16, 6-8 RMAC) won 4-3 in walkoff fashion in the latter contest.

CSC pitcher Jessica Jarecki went to 4-9 with the win, fanning 10 batters while walking only two. Angelica Maples was 4-for-4 with two RBI, Allie Mason was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice hit and two runs scored, and freshman designated player Bailynn Meek was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Pueblo led 2-0 from the first inning, until the fourth, when Aspen Eubanks walked, and Mason and Meek each singled, bringing home both RBI by Meek. In the fifth and sixth innings, Maples and Meek each had two-run homers, and following the final home run, Alyssa Geist slapped an RBI single, making it 7-2.

The ThunderWolves added two in the bottom of the sixth. Hannah Anderson took the loss for CSUP, going to 2-7 on the year.

In the second game, CSUP K’Lee Kent got to .500 with a four-hit performance, as it came back from a 2-1 deficit in the top of the fifth, to win 4-3.

Kayla Michel ‘s two-run shot in the fourth made it 2-1 Eagles after an unearned run by the home team in the third.

Pueblo retook the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the inning when Morgan Hatfield homered for two RBI, however the score was tied at 3-3 after five with an unearned run in CSC’s favor in the fifth.

The ThunderWolves’ Marissa Piatt singled home a walkoff run in the seventh after a pair of walks, a steal, and base hit, to end the game 4-3 and deal CSC pitcher her sixth loss of the year, at 3-6.

For the day, Meek was 4-for-7 and Maples was 4-for-8, each batter recording two RBI. Three of Meek’s four base hits were doubles.

The Eagles and Thunderwolves take the field again on Sunday at 11 a.m.