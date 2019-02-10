Eagle softball finishes weekend with 11-2 win over Western New Mexico

In her season debut, Chadron State College junior Megan Horn allowed just three hits and one earned run across five innings, and senior Kayla Michel sparked the Eagles offensively to an 11-2 win in five innings. The win put CSC at a 3-7 overall record, with a 2-3 tourney mark this weekend.

The Eagles went up 3-0 in the top of the first. Freshman Baily Marvel walked and stole two bases before senior Alyssa Geist brought her home by grounding out to second base. Then, a Haleigh Hoefs double set up Michel for her two-run homer. It would hold as the eventual game-winning run.

An unearned run crossed for the Mustangs in the bottom of the the inning, when CSC committed a throwing error, but in the second, Horn was able to bury a leadoff triple by WNMU’s Alicia Habitzreuther by grounding out three in a row.

The only other run scored by the Mustangs was when Habitzreuther, who went 2-for-2 in the game, managed to sky a solo home run in the fourth to record two of her team’s three hits for extra bases.

CSC extended its lead in the second and third innings by a total of five more runs with RBI doubles by Michel and Marvel, and an RBI single by Allie Mason .

In the decisive fifth inning, a combination of walks, errors, one wild pitch and singles by Ellie Owens , Leilani Niccum , and Kendyl Moody led to three more runs and a nine-point margin which halted the game at five innings.

Horn was credited with a complete game pitched as well as the win, to move to 1-0 this year.

Chadron State is off the following weekend after two long road trips, but is set to host MSU Denver February 23-24 in the opening weekend of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play. Alternative venues are being explored for those games at this time, as freezing temperatures are expected to remain in place for much of the next two weeks in Chadron.