Eagle Runners Post Runner-Up Finishes in Opening Meet in Rapid City

Both Chadron State College cross country teams opened the season by finishing second at the South Dakota Mines Invitational Meet at Robbinsdale Park in Rapid City on Saturday morning.

Black Hills State won both titles to place ahead of the Eagles.

Led by winner Tori Moore, the Black Hills women had four runners place among the top seven while scoring 30 points. With their top five runners finishing among the top 11, the Eagles tallied 35 points.

In the men’s competition, five Yellow Jackets placed among the top nine to account for their 28 points. Chadron State had five men finish among the top 14 and scored 40 points.

Moore’s winning time was 19:34.27 while CSC’s Nicky Banzhaf of Chadron was second over the five kilometer course in 19:56.93 and teammate Alyse Henry of Rock Springs, Wyo., placed third in 20:02.65. The Lady Eagles’ No. 3 runner was freshman Julia Eskelson of Meeker, Colo., who was ninth, followed closely by teammates Taylor Allison of Gordon, who was 10th, and Californian Dominque Oden, 11th.

The men’s race was won by Ayrton Ledesma-Fuentes of Gillette College, who placed fourth at last year’s meet. His time in the 8 kilometer race was 26:52.30. The runner-up was Josh Davis of Black Hills State in 27:00.02. Sophomore Riley Howard of Anchorage, Alaska, showing major improvement from a year ago, led the Eagles by placing third in 27:01.96. Last year Howard, running on a faster course at Founders Park, ran at a pace nearly 20 seconds slower in the 8k event in Rapid.

The Eagles’ second runner was Chadron native Phil Duncan at 27:22.30, good for sixth place. Teammate Sheldon Curley , a freshman from Arizona, was seventh, just 2.41 seconds slower. Also figuring in the point calculations for the Eagles were Eric Yager of Hot Springs, S.D., who was 10th, and Joseph Gertner of Fort Morgan, Colo., 14th.

The Eagles will host their annual invitational meet this coming Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Following the collegiate competition, the Chadron High Meet featuring both high school and middle school runners will take place.

Women’s Results

Team scoring—1, Black Hill State, 30; 2, Chadron State, 35; 3, South Dakota Mines, 55.

Individual—1, Tori Moore, BHSU, 19:34.27; 2, Nicky Banzhaf , CSC, 19:56.93; 3, Alyse Henry , CSC, 20:02.65; 4, Savannah Davis, BHSU, 20:25.37; 5, Adeline Straatmeyer, SDM, 20:38.40; 6, Cailey Roth, BHSU, 20:40.81; 7, Nicole Davis, BHSU, 20:56.71; 8, Ryley Sutton, SDM, 21:01.71; 9, Julia Eskelson , CSC, 21:05.02; 10, Taylor Allison , CSC, 21:05.81; 11, Dominque Oden, CSC, 21:08.37; 12, Abbie Fredrick, BHSU, 21:18.37; 13, Erica Westerman, SDM, 21:28.18; 14, Libby Friesen, SDM, 21:29.90; 15, Rachel Lovelace, SDM, 21:31.55; 16, Kayla Gagen, SDM, 21:32.55; 17, Kari Radke, SDM, 21:35.81; 18, Emma Willadsen , CSC, 21:38.55; 19, Madison Watson , CSC, 21:53.49; 20, Sarah Myers , CSC, 21:59.40.