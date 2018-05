Eagle Radio, KCOW 1400AM/92.5FM, Double Q Country 105.9/97.5FM, and B94.7FM donated $300 to the Alliance Disc Golf Committee to help with their fundraising efforts. The Alliance Disc Golf Committee will be installing a new 18-hole disc golf course at Laing Lake in Alliance. The projected cost of the project is between $20,000 and $23,000. Currently they have raised $14,200.