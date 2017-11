KCOW’s morning show host Jason Wentworth sat down with Jennifer Ponce to talk about the DOVES Program in western Nebraska. The Doves program serves victims of sexual and domestic violence, education and awareness of healthy relationships, sexuality, dating violence, and more. If you need to speak to someone immediately, please call the DOVES Program at 866-95-DOVES (866-953-6837) to speak with an advocate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can hear the full interview below.