Eagle Radio In Alliance/Chadron Is Hiring

Eagle Communications in Alliance and Chadron is hiring for the following positions:  Applications are available online at eaglecom.net/careers or at our studios in Alliance and Chadron.

Full-Time Marketing Specialist-  Chadron, Nebraska

Are you looking for the right fit? So are we! Eagle Communications is seeking a salesperson in Chadron, Nebraska for a cluster of four Employee-Owned radio stations. Candidates will be selling Radio advertising contracts, plus writing commercials. This person will need to be a self starter ready to grow a new account list. The successful applicant will have a valid driver’s license with reliable transportation. Eagle Communications is a multi-level communications company headquartered in Hays, Kansas. Applications can be found online at www.eaglecom.net/careers Please send your application and resume to Eagle Communications, 2703 Hall Street, Suite 15, Hays, Kansas 67601, or e-mail your information to eaglehr@eaglecom.net. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The selected candidate will be required to pass a criminal history background check and motor vehicle request.

 
 
Part-Time Administrative Assistant-  Alliance, Nebraska
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR THE RIGHT FIT? SO ARE WE! EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS IS CURRENTLY SEEKING A PART-TIME ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT TO JOIN OUR TEAM OF EMPLOYEE-OWNERS IN ALLIANCE, NEBRASKA. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS SHOULD HAVE THE ABILITY TO WORK ON A TEAM THAT IS DETAIL ORIENTED, FOCUSED ON MEETING GOALS, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY ABLE TO PROVIDE OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. CANDIDATES SHOULD BE EXCEPTIONALLY ORGANIZED, AND HAVE A BASIC UNDERSTANDING OF COMPUTER SKILLS. THE CANDIDATE WILL ALSO HANDLE MINOR ACCOUNTING TASKS, AS WELL AS FIELDING PHONE CALLS, AND PERFORMING OTHER RELATED DUTIES AS ASSIGNED. APPLY BY SENDING YOUR RESUME, COVER LETTER AND APPLICATION TO EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, INC PO BOX 817, HAYS KANSAS 67601, OR EMAIL YOUR RESUME TO eaglehr@eaglecom.net. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED. THE SELECTED CANDIDATE WILL BE REQUIRED TO PASS A CRIMINAL BACKROUND HISTORY AND MOTOR VEHICLE CHECK. EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.