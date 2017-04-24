Eagle Radio In Alliance/Chadron Is Hiring

Eagle Communications in Alliance and Chadron is hiring for the following positions: Applications are available online at eaglecom.net/careers or at our studios in Alliance and Chadron. Full-Time Marketing Specialist- Chadron, Nebraska

Are you looking for the right fit? So are we! Eagle Communications is seeking a salesperson in Chadron, Nebraska for a cluster of four Employee-Owned radio stations. Candidates will be selling Radio advertising contracts, plus writing commercials. This person will need to be a self starter ready to grow a new account list. The successful applicant will have a valid driver’s license with reliable transportation. Eagle Communications is a multi-level communications company headquartered in Hays, Kansas. Applications can be found online at www.eaglecom.net/careers Please send your application and resume to Eagle Communications, 2703 Hall Street, Suite 15, Hays, Kansas 67601, or e-mail your information to eaglehr@eaglecom.net. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The selected candidate will be required to pass a criminal history background check and motor vehicle request.

Part-Time Administrative Assistant- Alliance, Nebraska