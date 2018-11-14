Eagle Radio auction Nov. 15

Thursday, November 15th is the 2nd annual Eagle Radio Holiday auction where you can bid on items and gift certificates from local businesses. Bidding takes place beginning at 9:00am and the auction will last until 3:00pm. Most items up for bid are 50% off retail value or more! A full auction sale bill as well as pictures are available online under the panhandle post contest tab, by clicking on the 2018 Radio auction sale bill. Here is a link below you can click on as well.

https://www.panhandlepost.com/2018-auction-sale-bill/

All Eagle Radio stations beginning at 9:00am will go live, items are separated by hour, and we will name off all of the items in their designated hours, LIVE on the air. Once the item number you have your eye on comes up to bid, you will then call our Eagle Radio Auction line at 308-762-1400 and place your bid. We will have minimum bids set on all items as well as increments you can up your bid. We’ll ask you for a good phone number to reach you back it within the next 2 hours because our confirmation team will then call you, let you know where you standing when it comes to you bid on your item and if you’d like to increase your bid or bow out.

Eagle Radio accepts all major credit cards and most items can be picked up at our offices or you will receive a voucher to claim your item at the participating business. Because our LIVE radio auction will take place on November 15th from 9:00am to 3:00pm, our offices will be closed to the public. We will also not be having open mic due to our radio auction on KCOW, nor will we have any of our regular programming between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm on all of our Eagle Radio Stations.

We hope you enjoy the radio auction and have fun with this once a year event where you can save money just in time for the Holidays! Remember, bid high and bid often, November 15th for our LIVE radio auction by calling: 308-762-1400.