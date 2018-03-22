Eagle Radio, Area Businesses Donate To Box Butte County Fair (Audio)

Eagle Communications of Alliance and Chadron along with five generous local businesses recently came together and gave a $5,000.00 donation to the Box Butte County Fair Board. Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager had this to say about the donation given, “In almost every small community, in my opinion, especially here in ag country of western Nebraska, the county fairs are a staple and so important. Not only to our communities as a whole and most importantly to the youth in our communities through the 4-H program. It’s unfortunate to see an event that is so important and valued struggle, I felt the need to give was important and am so grateful for the five businesses who also stepped up and felt the importance to give.” The donation from Eagle Communications in Alliance and Chadron was paired with Dave’s Pharmacy in Hemingford, Arby’s Restaurants, Dustin White Irrigation in Alliance, Allo Communications, and Viaero Wireless. All funds are going to support the Box Butte County Fair Concert that will take place on Saturday August 11th. “Tucker Beathard is up and coming and I was thrilled to hear that was the act for the 2018 Box Butte County Fair Concert,” states Olivia. With the agreement of the donation, Eagle Communications will be the exclusive media radio partner of the 2018 fair and the five donating businesses will be the title sponsors of the Tucker Beathard Concert.

If you’re interested in giving back to the Box Butte County Fair or looking to be involved in any capacity please contact any fair board member. Be sure to check out all the activities by liking The Box Butte County Fair on Facebook as well as checking out the website: http://bbcofair.com

Alliance News Director Kalin Krohe spoke with Box Butte County Fair member Ron Henzler about the donations and fair.