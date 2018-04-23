Eagle players talk about finishing up spring ball in the snow Saturday, expecting a strong season in 2018

It’s off to the off-season for Chadron State football now that Saturday’s wet and snowy spring game is behind. Several fans at the game said it’s the first time in a long time, if ever, that they remember the Eagles playing under thick falling snow flakes and rain. The game was played on the practice field south of the Chicoine Center while Elliott Field is being reconstructed, and the practice surface held up rather well considering the soaking and pounding it took Saturday.

Veteran linebacker Tyler Lewis will be entering his junior year this fall and enjoyed the day.

Cornerback DeAndre Barthwell capped off a strong spring Saturday and talked about playing the the slippery conditions.

Senior tackle Travis Romsa said it felt good to play in another spring game, noting it’s his last one and he picked out the biggest difference between playing in the spring game his freshman through senior seasons.

Romsa is confident the Eagle offensive line that includes four veteran returners will be really good again next fall after playing well in the spring session.

The Eagles are needing to fill four major spots in the secondary due to graduation losses and Barthwell says the unit made strides forward in spring ball.

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Larson shared thoughts on the secondary and highlighted Barthwell among the guys who had a strong spring camp for the Eagle secondary.

Check back with Panhandle Post in the fall for another round of fall football camp coverage, thoughts, photos and more from the team, coaches and players as the Eagles prepare to open the fall season at home against Black Hills State on September 1.