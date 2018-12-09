Eagle grapplers rally to top Northeastern Junior College, 25-24

Chadron State College wrestling survived a big challenge from the 24th-ranked Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles fell behind by a 14-point margin, with just three matches to wrestle, but the home team won its final three in grand style with a conclusive 9-3 decision and two pins to win 25-24 in the Chicoine Center.

“We didn’t wrestle well In some spots I thought we should have,” said CSC Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter . “We’re very fortunate though to have two nationally-ranked wrestlers at 197 and 285 to anchor our team. We continued to fight, and we found a way with nine seconds left in the match. The crowd was behind us the entire time.”

The visitors took four of the first five matches, from 125 through 157. Both of the Plainsmen’s nationally ranked grapplers, No. 3 Sam Eckhart and No. 4 Sebastian Robles, took advantage of bonus points with wins by fall, as did NJC’s 125-pounder, Cian Apple.

The Eagles’ No. 5-ranked Chase Clasen was dominant at 149 pounds, going up 10-1 before ending the match in the first period with a pin.

Junior Tate Allison of Moorcroft, Wyoming enjoyed a spirited cheering section, and rode the extra support to an 8-0 major decision at 165 and one bonus point for the team.

The 174-pound bout was the closest-fought of the night, with Dillon Thomas of Northeastern edging Matt Hebel 4-3 by registering just enough riding time for the winning point.

When it came down to 184-pounder Heber Shepherd , the pressure was on with the Plainsmen up 24-10 and the Eagles needing wins in all three remaining matches, plus bonus points. Shepherd managed the only takedown in both the first and third periods, as well as nearfall points in the second, cruising to the 9-3 win to make it 24-13.

The Eagles’ No. 10-ranked 197-pounder Wade French had another of the Eagles’ dominant performances, taking care of business early with a first-period pin.

Then it was up to No. 10-ranked heavyweight Rulon Taylor to overwhelm one more opponent, in order to erase the team score deficit of 24-19. The redshirt senior took an early 2-0 lead with a first-period takedown, but was unable to turn his opponent and allowed an escape for a 2-1 lead.

In the second period neither heavyweight could move the needle, and the Eagles’ Taylor started the third period in the top position.

The Plainsmen’s Oscar Soto got loose for a brief moment for an escape, but Taylor quickly got back in control with a second takedown. Another escape by Soto, and the pair went back to neutral for another minute or so. In the final ticks of the match, Taylor hit a leg shot, but Soto attempted an evasive roll. Dragging his toes inside the circle, Taylor caught his opponent upside-down on the mat apron and secured a pin with just nine seconds showing on the clock.

CSC’s Johnny Porter , wrestling an exhibition match, added a 6-2 win over Breason Lewis for good measure, following the dual.

The Eagles travel to Indianapolis next weekend, entering the highly competitive holiday tournament hosted by the University of Indianapolis, dubbed the Midwest Classic.

CSC 25, NJC 24

125

Cian Apple (Northeastern Junior College) over Clayton Eagle (Fall 2:20)

133

Quintel Fuchs (Northeastern Junior College) over Brandon Kile (Dec 6-2)

141

Sam Eckhart (Northeastern Junior College) over Chance Karst (Fall 4:15)

149

Chase Clasen (Chadron State) over Maverick Keigher (Fall 2:29)

157

Sebastian Robles (Northeastern Junior College) over Steven Lahnert (Fall 5:59)

165

Tate Allison (Chadron State) over Josh Betts (MD 8-0)

174

Dillon Thomas (Northeastern Junior College) over Mat Hebel (Dec 4-3)

184

Heber Shepherd (Chadron State) over Hayden Wempen (Dec 9-3)

197

Wade French (Chadron State) over Logan Malouff (Fall 2:50)

285

Rulon Taylor (Chadron State) over Oscar Soto (Fall 6:51)

165

Exhibition: John Porter (Chadron State) over Breason Lewis (Dec 6-2)