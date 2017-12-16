Eagle Defense Stifles Nation’s Top Three-Point Shooter, Offense Struggles in Loss at SD Mines

Despite a favorable rebounding margin and holding the nation’s top three-point shooter to just one attempt all night, the Chadron State College men gave up 19 points off turnovers and saw the hometown South Dakota School of Mines Technology take a 66-52 victory in Rocky Mountain Athletic College basketball.

The Eagles fall to 3-8, and 1-4 in league play, while SDSMT goes to 5-4 (3-2 RMAC).

“The difference tonight,” said CSC Head Coach Houston Reed . we made things more complex than what they were. We struggled to score the basketball. We just had some shots on the inside that didn’t go. Our bigs didn’t finish as well as they normally do around the rim, and that kind of took us out of it a little bit.”

Chadron State limited the Hardrockers’ opportunities early and often, beating them on the offensive glass 10-2. The Eagles finished with 29 total boards to 23 for South Dakota Mines.

The key for Mines was in the last 10 minutes of the game, when they went to the free throw line 13 times, hitting 11 shots, kicking off an 11-0 run beginning around the 10 minute mark of the second half.

The Eagles took 53 shots from the floor, better than the Hardrockers’ 45, but only hit 19 of them, versus 25 for their opponents.

Jacob Anastasi, who was a perfect shooter, both on the floor and at the charity stripe, was the Hardrockers’ leading scorer, with 15 points. Troy Brady had 13 points, and Logan Elers added 11 for SDSMT.

CSC’s Jordan Mills was the Eagles’ only double-figure scorer, laying in four of eight shots and a pair of free throws to finish with 10 points. Senior Matt Reader added nine points to go with a team-high six rebounds.

Chadron State is down the road at Black Hills State on Saturday, following the women’s game. Start time is approximately 6 p.m.

“We just have to stay the course, and do the things we practice,” said Reed, looking ahead at Saturday. “We need to have the same type defense as we had tonight, and we need to do a better job of scoring.”