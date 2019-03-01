Eagle Communications promotes Trotman to Vice President of Radio

Eagle Communications announced today the promotion of Mark Trotman to Vice President of Radio, effective immediately.

Trotman has served as Eagle’s market manager in Hutchinson since 2010. He will now focus on coordinating the company’s revenue development, sales training and additional processes for Eagle’s 28 radio stations.

“Mark’s experience and success in Hutchinson is valuable in each of our markets and we look forward to his leadership in these important areas.” said Eagle Communications Chairman and CEO Gary Shorman Eagle

With Trotman’s promotion, sales manager Terry Drouhard will now serve as market manager in Hutchinson. Drouhard was appointed to operations manager in Hutchinson in 1989 and promoted to Sales Manager in 1996.

“Terry has outstanding teambuilding skills and a commitment to growing each of our customers,” said Shorman. “As an employee owned company, we build for the long term. Terry’s strong leadership and knowledge of the market make him the right choice for this new role.”