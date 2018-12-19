Eagle Communications pledges additional $10,000 to Chadron State Foundation; reaches new broadcast agreement extension through 2023

Eagle Communications and Chadron State College are pleased to announce their long-standing partnership will continue well into the future. The parties have come to terms on two contractual agreements that continue and increase their working relationship and positive widespread promotion of Chadron State.

As Chadron State continues to enhance its athletic facilities for the benefit of fans and student-athletes, Eagle Communications has generously agreed to increase its financial contributions to CSC with an additional $10,000 donation above and beyond Eagle’s annual donations to the Chadron State Foundation for student scholarships.

CSC Foundation CEO Ben Watson says, “We are incredibly grateful to Eagle Communications for their continued partnership and investment in Chadron State College. Along with a commitment of advertising blocks, the Foundation is happy to announce that Eagle Communications has made annual scholarship funding and a pledge that helped rebuild Don Beebe Stadium.”

A second agreement extends Eagle’s exclusive radio broadcast rights for CSC athletics an additional five years through 2023. Chadron State games will continue to be heard exclusively on 97.5 FM & 105.9 FM as well as panhandlepost.com, continuing a partnership with Double Q Country as The Voice of the Eagles that is approaching 28 years.

CSC Athletics Director Joel Smith said, “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Eagle Communications. Our working relationships enhances the regional visibility of Chadron State College athletics in a first-class, professional manner and we look forward to continuing that.”

Double Q Country will continue to broadcast all home and away CSC football games, nearly all men’s and women’s basketball games, and select volleyball and softball games annually. Eagle also carries the Jay Long Show during football season, as well as the Chadron State Sports Journal in the fall through spring covering all sports and multiple angles of CSC athletics with coaches, student- athletes and sports newsmakers.

Eagle Communications Sports Director Dave Collins serves as the play-by-play voice for all Chadron State broadcasts and is currently in his fourth year in the role. He says, “It’s such a pleasure being involved in the positive growth we’ve seen across our CSC coverage on Double Q Country in conjunction with the exceptional facility upgrades CSC has completed. The relationships I’ve built within the athletic department are extremely rewarding and allow us to give CSC fans the exceptional coverage they deserve. Our new broadcast agreement will allow us to continue bringing superior live game coverage and programming to Eagle fans across western Nebraska, the nation and world through our radio and web presence. Every CSC game day is a special day for me, and I’m thrilled to continue as The Voice of the Eagles well into the future.”

Eagle Communications Chadron/Alliance Market Manager Olivia Hasenauer added, “We are excited to once again extend this partnership with Chadron State College. The growth in their athletic programs has been tremendous and Eagle Communications is excited to be a part of their success. We’re proud to be the exclusive voice of the Eagles, offering top-notch programming to our listeners and ultimately keeping our community connected.”

Eagle Communications is a comprehensive communications company with radio properties located in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Eagle is a 100 percent employee-owned company, headquartered in Hays, Kansas, which also owns and operates Cable TV systems in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado, plus broadband, internet and social media platforms/sites.