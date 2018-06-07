Eagle Communications Honored For Excellence In Employee-Ownership Communications



WASHINGTON — Eagle Communications Inc. has been selected by The ESOP Association as the 2018 Intranet Annual Award for Communications Excellence. The AACE Awards are sponsored each year by the Association to recognize the outstanding communications and educational programs of its members. The awards are presented each May at the Association’s Annual Conference in Washingtonto companies who have excelled in communicating the ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) and its meaning to the company’s employees.

This is the second year in a row Eagle has been recognized by the national ESOP Association in the intranet category. This award recognizes excellence in ESOP communication efforts through use of a company intranet. The awards are split into two Divisions. Division A: 250 or Fewer Employees and Division B: Over 250 Employees. Eagle falls under the Over 250 Employees division.

“We are pleased to have been selected as a 2018 AACE Award winner by The ESOP Association,” President and CEO Gary Shorman said. “We are proud to be an ESOP company and strongly believe in the power of employee ownership and share that belief with all our employees.”

AACE Award winners are chosen by a panel of five judges made up of both management and non-management employee owners, each of whom has demonstrated active experience and interest in the field of ESOPs and employee ownership communications. Awards are based on: overall quality and quantity of employee owner education, contributions of employee owners, integration of the ESOP into company culture, frequency of ownership communications, involvement and/or response of employee owners, encouragement of ownership attitudes, clear explanations, creative ideas, graphic design, and technical quality.