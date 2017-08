The annual Chadron State College Eagle Booster Kickoff Cookout will be Monday, Aug. 21. The all-ages event will begin at 5 p.m. at Country Kitchen in Chadron.

Chadron State athletic director¬† Joel R. Smith ¬†will host the event. All the head coaches from the Eagles’ athletic programs will meet and greet patrons before speaking about their upcoming seasons.

The cost for dinner is $8. Cash or check will be accepted and there will be a cash bar.