Eagle acquires Salina-based video production company

Eagle Communications Inc. announced this week the acquisition of Salina-based Mid America Productions.

The professional audio-video production house has been in business since 1983 creating video content for a variety of business partners, as well as event support, photo services, web design and data transfer services.

The three-person crew of Corey McKee, Karl Sneath and Kevin Bourne bring 55 years of combined video production and editing experience to Eagle.

“Eagle strives every day to help businesses succeed by connecting them to their customers,” said Travis Kohlrus, Eagle Communications vice president. “We believe the addition of MAP to the Eagle portfolio can enhance the level of service we can provide from training and recruitment videos to legal and documentary videos, continuing our quest of keeping our communities … connected.”

“The video production company, started in 1983 by my late husband, Rick Weber, will continue to operate at 1510 E. Iron in Salina. It’s very rewarding to know that MAP and its employees will continue to provide professional video and multimedia services to our many customers and corporate clients,” said Mid American Productions owner/manager Judy Weber. “I am very thankful to have had such dedicated and knowledgeable employees over the years, and I wish them and Eagle every success.”

Mid America Productions’ portfolio can be seen HERE.

“I’m excited for this acquisition,” said Katie Dorzweiler, Eagle Marketing Solutions director. “For over 15 years, Eagle has been creating high-quality, award-winning video production services to main street businesses. With the addition of Mid America Productions, we can now offer long-play commercial video serving both the internal and external promotional needs of our clients. Video is increasingly relevant for businesses to market themselves through television, online search engines and through social media. Eagle is now well positioned to provide clients access to all of these platforms.”

Eagle Communications Inc. is a Kansas-based Broadband Services and Media Company with over 280 employee-owners. The company operates 28 radio stations in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, as well as broadband systems in 60 Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado communities. The company also offers e-business solutions, web hosting, telephone service, high-speed internet, and wireless internet in most service areas. For more information log on to www.eaglecom.net.

Disclosure: Eagle Communications is the parent company of Panhandle Post.